Palm Beach County Health Department issues updates on coronavirus

Palm Beach County Health Department issues updates on coronavirus

Palm Beach County Health Department issues updates on coronavirus

Officials updated the public on Sunday about a Pennsylvania man who visited Palm Beach County last month testing positive for coronavirus.
Coronavirus: 2 dead in Florida who tested COVID-19 positive

Florida health officials say two people who tested positive for the new coronavirus have died in the...
Mid-Day - Published


Officials discuss possible effects of coronavirus in Palm Beach County [Video]Officials discuss possible effects of coronavirus in Palm Beach County

The Florida Department of Health and Palm Beach County Mayor Dave Kerner provided an update of local actions pertaining to COVID-19 (coronavirus) and any possible effects in Palm Beach County.

Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida [Video]Mike Pence meets with cruise executives in Florida

Vice President Mike Pence met with cruise line executives in Broward County on Saturday to address the impact of the coronavirus on the industry.

