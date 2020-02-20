Global  

Father Hood Movie (1993) - Patrick Swayze, Halle Berry, Sabrina Lloyd

Father Hood Movie Trailer (1993) - Plot synopsis: Adventures of a deadbeat dad who kidnaps his kids from the bus.

Based on the true life stories and experiences of Michael J.

Hardy.

Director: Darrell Roodt Writer: Scott Spencer Stars: Patrick Swayze, Halle Berry, Sabrina Lloyd Genre: Adventure, Comedy
