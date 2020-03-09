Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What Is a Didgeridoo? It's an Instrument!

What Is a Didgeridoo? It's an Instrument!

Video Credit: Localish - Duration: 04:48s - Published < > Embed
What Is a Didgeridoo? It's an Instrument!

What Is a Didgeridoo? It's an Instrument!

Eliot Stone first heard the sound of the didgeridoo when he was in school.

He loved it so much, he was inspired to study the instrument and follow his passion to Australia!

Eliot studied with master didgeridoo musicians to not only learn how to play, but how to make the incredibly unique instruments.

When Eliot returned to Texas, he started Austin Aboriginal Instruments to bring the culture and sound to his hometown.

Now Eliot builds his didgeridoos from Texas trees and uses the instruments to create one-of-a-kind music!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

What Is a Didgeridoo? It's an Instrument!

Watch full episodes of Localish online at ABC.

Stream What Is a Didgeridoo?

It's an Instrument!

Instantly.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.