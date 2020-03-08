Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Oakland, California > Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents

Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:55s - Published < > Embed
Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents

Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents

An ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board will dock briefly at a nearby terminal in Oakland, where passengers will be screened and sent on to medical and quarantine sites elsewhere, officials said on Sunday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents

The cruise ship Grand Princess, whose guests have been largely confined to their staterooms since Thursday, is due to arrive at the Port of Oakland to begin disembarking its 2,400 passengers as early as Monday, according to a statement by the California Office of Emergency Services.

At an afternoon news conference in Oakland, California Governor Gavin Newsom said the ship was roughly two and a half hours away, but didn't provide details on when the cruise ship would arrive at the port.

Plans call for all 1,100 crew members to remain aboard the vessel, which will depart Oakland as soon as possible following the removal of the passengers.

Officials said the passengers would not be quarantined in Oakland and that they would not come in contact with the general population.



Recent related news from verified sources

Grand Princess cruise ship passengers bound for coronavirus quarantine in California, elsewhere

An ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsJerusalem Post


California public venues, schools close to stop virus spread

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus and headed to the port of Oakland,...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

kiyotakat

T. kiyotaka RT @BridgetNaso: The DOD and DHS has confirmed some passengers from the Grand Princess cruise ship will be quarantined at two U.S military… 1 minute ago

debra_bonanno

debra⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @CoronavirusSeus: 21 ssemgers from the #GrandPrincess will soon be heading to Dobbins AFB in GA. #coronavirus #Covid19 https://t.co/VSZm… 1 minute ago

BrandiLynn4Ever

Րυɱ૦Ր Һคς ɿ੮ 🔰🔳 RT @skarlamangla: this is a MAJOR change: federal officials say containing the coronavirus outbreak is no longer in the table. now the focu… 1 minute ago

JanieHsieh

Janie Hsieh, PhD RT @ChadPergram: Dem CA Rep Lee on Grand Princess cruise at the Port of Oakland: The ship will only dock during disembarkment and passenger… 1 minute ago

_Jetero

The "Kings" Son RT @FOX5Atlanta: Passengers aboard a mammoth cruise ship off the California coast where 21 people have tested positive for a new strain of… 1 minute ago

terryscollins

Terry Collins RT @CapRadioNews: Update on Grand Princess cruise ship - Will dock Monday in Oakland - Passengers showing symptoms or needing medical care… 2 minutes ago

SamanthaEchev12

Samantha Echeverry RT @nypost: Cruise ship set to dock in Bayonne will test 12 passengers for coronavirus https://t.co/pMyTWKba1G https://t.co/oTKvhVzVAN 3 minutes ago

TamerlaneBlog

Tamerlane's Thoughts RT @KTVU: Here's what we know: -Grand Princess set to arrive sometime Monday -Those with severe symptoms will disembark first -Calif. resid… 3 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Officials Outline Plan For Bringing Grand Princess Into Port Of Oakland [Video]Officials Outline Plan For Bringing Grand Princess Into Port Of Oakland

A site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared for the arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday will take two to three days, Gov...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:10Published

Officials Answer Reporter Questions Re: California Coronavirus Response in Oakland [Video]Officials Answer Reporter Questions Re: California Coronavirus Response in Oakland

Gov. Gavin Newsom, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf and officials with Health and Human Services reply to questions at a press briefing on the coronavirus-stricken cruise ship Grand Princess in Oakland,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 34:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.