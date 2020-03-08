Global  

Grand Princess To Dock In Oakland

Grand Princess To Dock In Oakland

Grand Princess To Dock In Oakland

The cruise ship carrying at least 21 positive coronavirus cases will dock in Oakland on Monday.
Grand Princess to dock in US amid uncertainty for Australians on board

The US government has provided no guidance on what will happen to Australian passengers on the Grand...
Brisbane Times - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsRIA Nov.


Coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess cleared to dock in Oakland, Calif.

The captain of a cruise ship hit by the new coronavirus has informed the passengers, which include...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldCBS NewsSeattle TimesRIA Nov.Chicago S-TBelfast Telegraph



Charrisa11

Charrisa G RT @skarlamangla: this is a MAJOR change: federal officials say containing the coronavirus outbreak is no longer in the table. now the focu… 50 seconds ago

Wasanga_Mayhem

Wasanga Mehana There are at least 21 people with coronavirus aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship, which is expected to dock some… https://t.co/mCUVFb3N33 2 minutes ago

MacBeYourself

8-8 #HOTBOYZ🔥 RT @TinaSturdevant: "The Grand Princess had been forbidden to dock in San Francisco amid evidence that the vessel was the breeding ground f… 3 minutes ago

CommishS

CommishCommonSense⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @GKeile: UGH..Why bring them ALL HERE! Whose bright idea was this? The Grand Princess ship, which has been carrying over 3,500 people… 3 minutes ago

ARealPrincesa

Olga #PuertoRicans4Trump2020 RT @KITV4: The Grand Princess cruise ship, carrying at least 21 people with coronavirus, is headed to the Port of Oakland, California, wher… 3 minutes ago

MarvinGardens55

Shelly #StandsWithNancyPelosi RT @pixburghgrrl: This is why Ben Carson couldn't tell us the plan... he had to wait until the fence contract was awarded to a Trumpov* cro… 4 minutes ago

gingin21

redrider RT @latimes: Gavin Newsom said it could take three days or longer to get passengers off the Grand Princess, which will dock Monday in Oakla… 4 minutes ago


Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents [Video]Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents

An ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board will dock briefly at a nearby terminal in Oakland, where passengers will be screened and sent on to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Officials Outline Plan For Bringing Grand Princess Into Port Of Oakland [Video]Officials Outline Plan For Bringing Grand Princess Into Port Of Oakland

A site at the Port of Oakland is being prepared for the arrival of the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship and evacuations of passengers anticipated to start Monday will take two to three days, Gov...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:10Published

