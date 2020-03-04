Juventus down Inter Milan 2-0 in Serie A match played in empty stadium

SHOWS: TURIN, ITALY (MARCH 8, 2020) (MUTE-STILL PHOTOS) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) 1.

STILL PHOTO OF ALLIANZ STADIUM WITH ONLY PHOTOGRAPHERS SITTING IN STANDS AS JUVENTUS AND INTER MILAN WARM UP BEFORE THEIR SERIE A MATCH 2.

STILL PHOTO OF JUVENTUS AND INTER MILAN PLAYERS GREETING EACH OTHER BEFORE MATCH WITHOUT SHAKING HANDS 3.

STILL PHOTO OF EMPTY SEATS DURING MATCH 4.

STILL PHOTO OF JUVENTUS CRISTIANO RONALDO CELEBRATING WITH AARON RAMSEY AFTER RAMSEY SCORES GOAL TO GIVE JUVENTUS 1-0 LEAD 5.

STILL PHOTO OF JUVENTUS CELEBRATING IN EMPTY STADIUM AFTER RAMSEY GOAL 6.

STILL PHOTO OF RONALDO TAKING FREE KICK 7.

STILL PHOTO OF JUVENTUS PAULO DYBALA CELEBRATING IN EMPTY STADIUM AFTER SCORING GOAL TO GIVE JUVENTUS 2-0 LEAD 8.

STILL PHOTO OF JUVENTUS CELEBRATING AFTER WINNING MATCH 2-0 STORY: A wonderful winning goal from substitute Paulo Dybala sent Juventus back to the top of Serie A with a 2-0 victory over title rivals Inter Milan at an empty Allianz Stadium on Sunday (March 8).

Juve, who opened the scoring through Aaron Ramsey, lead on 63 points, one ahead of Lazio and nine clear of Inter in third, although Antonio Conte's side have a game in hand.

Ramsey fired home the first goal from close range soon after the break and was also involved in the second.

Juventus's Argentine forward Dybala exchanged passes with the Wales international on the edge of the area before dribbling around defender Ashley Young and showing great invention to find the bottom corner with the outside of his boot.

The game was played without fans present after the Italian government ordered that all matches are held behind closed doors until April 3.

(Production: David Grip)