Metro Denver Asian American businesses see drop-off related to Coronavirus fears

Concern about the spread of Coronavirus in Colorado is taking a toll on many businesses, especially those in the Asian American community.



Recent related videos from verified sources Coronavirus fears impacting businesses in Mesa's Asian District Fear over the coronavirus is impacting businesses in Mesa's Asian District, a two-mile stretch on Dobson Road made of more than 70 Asian-themed restaurants, grocery stores and shops. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:25Published 1 week ago Businesses work to dispel coronavirus fears Outbreaks like the coronavirus can cause a lot of worry and even paranoia, whether among people with health concerns or those who shape global economic markets. Here in the Kansas City area,.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:12Published 1 week ago