The Haunting of Alcatraz movie

The Haunting of Alcatraz movie

The Haunting of Alcatraz movie

The Haunting of Alcatraz movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Alcatraz.

1937.

A young prison guard working the night shift experiences a string of chilling disturbances culminating in the bizarre death of an inmate at the most famous prison in the world Director: Steve Lawson Writer: Steve Lawson Stars: Helen Crevel, Beau Fowler, Jonathan Hansler Genre: horror

