Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

Grand Princess Cruise Ship Preparing To Dock In Oakland In Response To Coronavirus Cases

More than three thousand people aboard the cruise ship have been stuck onboard for days in northern California as health officials coordinate a response to multiple cases of the novel coronavirus.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ben Carson refuses to talk plan for cruise ship set to dock in Oakland

HUD Secretary Ben Carson, who is currently serving on President Donald Trump's coronavirus task...
SFGate - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsChicago S-T


Canada to repatriate passengers from virus-hit Grand Princess cruise ship

Canada has secured a plane to repatriate its citizens onboard the Grand Princess cruise ship that is...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphEurasia Review



You Might Like


Tweets about this

robinspeaksout

Robin Taylor RT @ABC: Rahm Emanuel on potential impact of COVID-19 on Pres. Trump: "He is not going to be able to have his rallies...the office is isola… 3 seconds ago

48hippo

Terri Reid 4️⃣8️⃣🦛 RT @ABC: LATEST: Sen. Ted Cruz announced he will self-quarantine at his home in Texas after he was potentially exposed to coronavirus at CP… 8 seconds ago

MoistureVapor8r

Water From Air RT @atrupar: The president is golfing at a private club he owns and profits from while representatives of his administration go on TV and a… 20 seconds ago

martjosi3mtz

Jose Mtz RT @morethanmySLE: This is ALL on the mishandling by Trump Administration. These people are QUARANTINED on a cruise ship and Trump spends S… 25 seconds ago

dannysaleem

dannystan RT @ABC: NEW: Columbia University in NYC has suspended classes Monday and Tuesday. "Please understand that the decision to suspend classes… 30 seconds ago

jpoeming

Janice P. Oeming RT @abc7newsbayarea: A woman quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship off the San Francisco coast plays her guitar and sings on the ba… 34 seconds ago

juliebrownwrite

Julie L. Brown/J. L. Brown RT @seattletimes: The U.S. is asking Americans to avoid cruise ships just as it prepares to move more than 3,000 passengers and crew off th… 45 seconds ago

deanfred

Dean Fredriksen 🌊🇺🇸 RT @eugenegu: @realDonaldTrump Unfortunately, the American people have very little trust in the government and the Trump administration—esp… 55 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Grand Princess To Dock In Oakland [Video]Grand Princess To Dock In Oakland

The cruise ship carrying at least 21 positive coronavirus cases will dock in Oakland on Monday.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:28Published

Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents [Video]Cruise ship passengers will not be quarantined in Oakland, officials assure residents

An ocean liner barred from returning to port in San Francisco due to a coronavirus outbreak on board will dock briefly at a nearby terminal in Oakland, where passengers will be screened and sent on to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.