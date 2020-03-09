Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > What a digital government looks like | Anna Piperal

What a digital government looks like | Anna Piperal

Video Credit: TED - Duration: 13:53s - Published < > Embed
What a digital government looks like | Anna Piperal

What a digital government looks like | Anna Piperal

What if you never had to fill out paperwork again?

In Estonia, this is a reality: citizens conduct nearly all public services online, from starting a business to voting from their laptops, thanks to the nation's ambitious post-Soviet digital transformation known as "e-Estonia." One of the program's experts, Anna Piperal, explains the key design principles that power the country's "e-government" -- and shows why the rest of the world should follow suit to eradicate outdated bureaucracy and regain citizens' trust.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tmann951

tmann95 RT @irislaureola: What a digital government looks like #mgmt0180 | Anna Piperal https://t.co/7I9qwR9fdf via @YouTube 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.