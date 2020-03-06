Supergirl S05E15 Reality Bytes

Supergirl 5x15 "Reality Bytes" Season 5 Episode 15 Promo Trailer HD - DREAMER STEPS UP TO PROTECT HER COMMUNITY AFTER HER ROOMMATE IS VICIOUSLY ATTACKED – Nia’s (Nicole Maines) roommate, Yvette (guest star Roxy Wood), is attacked by a man targeting Dreamer because he doesn’t like that Dreamer is transgender and wants her to quit being a superhero.

Determined to protect her community from additional harm, Dreamer refuses to give into his threats and puts herself in the line of fire to stop him.

Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) stands by Dreamer and enlists additional help from Brainy (Jesse Rath).

Meanwhile, Alex (Chyler Leigh), J’onn (David Harewood) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) attempt to rescue a man stuck inside a virtual reality escape room.

Armen V.

Kevorkian directed the episode written by Dana Horgan & Jay Faerber (#515).

Original airdate 3/15/2020.