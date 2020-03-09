Group gathers trash all weekend in Terre Haute

2nd and miami streets.

If you were out and about today... you may have noticed the south side of terre haute looking cleaner.

That's thanks to a group working all weekend to pick up trash.

The society of trash baggers suited up in reflective gear with buckets and grabbers in hand.

The group picked up trash on johnson drive and in front of bogey's family fun center on the south side of terre haute.

They picked up bags worth of cups... boxes... and even tires.

Organizers says coming together makes the experience worthwhile.

"i just think that we need to have some more community pride and i see it.

And just makes my heart swell up with pride just connecting with people that are just as passionate as me and others in cleaning up the community and making terre haute an even better place to live."

If you know a place that needs some attention... you can make a suggestion on the group's facebook page.

You can find that information on our website at