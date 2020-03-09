Womwn's Day

Global  

Today is international women's day!
Today is international women's day!

It's a global celebration of social, economic, and political achievements of women.our deandria turner went out in the community to find out more.

Cash, james brown once said this a man's world, but it wouldn't be nothing without a woman or a girl.

The women we spoke with today understand the important role they play in today's society and believe there is more that can be achieved.

"i have woman power" that's what ashley hayden-shields says is her favorite thing about herself.

"women are so important because if it wasn't for women we wouldn't have the essentials and women make sure that everything runs smoothly" more than 24 percent of women make up national government leadership positions.

From holding political positions, to being a team player, and even being a mother.

Women do it all .sydney westmoreland says the woman who does it all in her life is her mom.

"my mom was there from the jump.

She is still there today.

I can call her for anything."

Hayden-shields has three sons.

Her oldest son says she's a super mom.

"she does a lot for us.

She makes sure we have clothes shoes.

She does a lot for us.

The theme for this year's international women's day is "i am generation equality: realizing women's rights."

The women we spoke with believe there is more to achieve."no where but up, that's it.

We just have to keep doing better in the future, mississippi university for women is hosting the rightfully hers" exhibit showcasing the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th amendment.

" and the w happens to be the home to the first women's college in the country




