Ad Attribution Figures In TV Upfronts: LiveRamp’s Hoctor

SAN JUAN, PR -- At the upcoming "upfronts" TV ad sales season ad buyers will be striking deals with broadcast platforms to use attribution technology that can prove the business impact of their ad spend.

That is according to an ad-tech boss whose platform is facilitating some of the deals.

John Hoctor is president of Data + Math, a company that maps consumer behavior like purchases, store visits and app downloads to TV ads.

It is now fully owned by LiveRamp.

"Going into this upfront season, we're very, very busy," Hoctor says.

"There's forward-thinking marketers working with us in partnership with some of the biggest cable and broadcast networks to set benchmarks and baselines so that they can actually transact.

"They're partnering.

They're working together.

They're setting benchmarks.

It's like a cooperation.

People talk about 'currency' - if both sides are using the same dataset and they both understand the models, they can create a currency between them for that particular buy." Hoctor means that the price of ads is being set upfront because advertisers now are armed with evidence of ads' effectiveness.

