Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ad Attribution Figures In TV Upfronts: LiveRamp’s Hoctor

Ad Attribution Figures In TV Upfronts: LiveRamp’s Hoctor

Video Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate - Duration: 08:18s - Published < > Embed
Ad Attribution Figures In TV Upfronts: LiveRamp’s Hoctor

Ad Attribution Figures In TV Upfronts: LiveRamp’s Hoctor

SAN JUAN, PR -- At the upcoming "upfronts" TV ad sales season ad buyers will be striking deals with broadcast platforms to use attribution technology that can prove the business impact of their ad spend.

That is according to an ad-tech boss whose platform is facilitating some of the deals.

John Hoctor is president of Data + Math, a company that maps consumer behavior like purchases, store visits and app downloads to TV ads.

It is now fully owned by LiveRamp.

"Going into this upfront season, we're very, very busy," Hoctor says.

"There's forward-thinking marketers working with us in partnership with some of the biggest cable and broadcast networks to set benchmarks and baselines so that they can actually transact.

"They're partnering.

They're working together.

They're setting benchmarks.

It's like a cooperation.

People talk about 'currency' - if both sides are using the same dataset and they both understand the models, they can create a currency between them for that particular buy." Hoctor means that the price of ads is being set upfront because advertisers now are armed with evidence of ads' effectiveness.

The panel was led by Beet.TV editorial and strategy director Jon Watts.

This video was produced  at the Beet Retreat San Juan 2020 sponsored by 605, DISH Media, NBCU, Roundel & Tubi.

For more videos from the series, please visit this landing page.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

With Upfronts Around The Corner, Neutrality Is King: LiveRamp’s Prasad [Video]

With Upfronts Around The Corner, Neutrality Is King: LiveRamp’s Prasad

A new year, a new decade may have only just begun but, for some, minds are already turning to the key point in the US TV ad sales calendar. Upfronts season peaks in May, when video and TV content..

Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate     Duration: 03:50Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.