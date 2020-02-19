Cavs players, staff attend discussion, basketball game with inmates at Grafton Correctional Institution
The Cleveland Cavaliers partnered with the REPRESENT JUSTICE Campaign and Prison Fellowship to host a roundtable discussion and basketball game with players, coaches and front office staff at Grafton Correctional Institution in Lorain County on Friday.
