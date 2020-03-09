Global  

Horse Drawn Ski Slalom

Occurred on February 23, 2020 / Midway, Utah, USA
Occurred on February 23, 2020 / Midway, Utah, USA Info from Licensor: "I’m an old man who’s young at heart.

I love making new friends, both animals, and humans.

Skiing has always been a part of my life, I raced as a kid, transitioned to freestyle, did X games, then all-mountain, competing briefly in the big mountain comps.

Now old and working at a ski shop with my friend Dennis who is a cowboy, said he would drive the horse if I’d hold on and now I think we have a new hobby.

Not sure where it will go but the ride is awesome."

