Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NASA Ames Employee Tests Postive For Coronavirus; Employees Told To Work Remotely

NASA Ames Employee Tests Postive For Coronavirus; Employees Told To Work Remotely

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 00:26s - Published < > Embed
NASA Ames Employee Tests Postive For Coronavirus; Employees Told To Work Remotely

NASA Ames Employee Tests Postive For Coronavirus; Employees Told To Work Remotely

An employee at NASA's Ames Research Center tested positive for coronavirus and the whole center has been put on a mandatory telework status until further notice, NASA officials said Sunday.

(3-8-2020)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

survivalistinfo

survivalistinfo RT @KPIXtv: JUST IN: An employee at @NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View tested positive for #coronavirus. The entire center is on m… 3 minutes ago

Kaji75622969

Kaji RT @KPIXtv: An employee at NASA's Ames Research Center tested positive for coronavirus and the whole center has been put on a mandatory tel… 3 minutes ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 An employee at NASA's Ames Research Center tested positive for coronavirus and the whole center has been put on a m… https://t.co/ETqupJ6ciE 8 minutes ago

Gr8FundManager

Chris Sanders *** BREAKING: Another remote working announcement from NASA AMES https://t.co/cgkEkZZRRi --... https://t.co/GWvu8RzL9J 35 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Seattle Stadium Employee Who Worked Dallas Renegades-Dragons XFL Game Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]Seattle Stadium Employee Who Worked Dallas Renegades-Dragons XFL Game Tests Positive For Coronavirus

A part-time stadium employee at the 72,000-seat venue where the XFL's Seattle Dragons hosted the Dallas Renegades last month has tested positive for the coronavirus. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:33Published

Amazon Employee in Seattle Test Positive for Coronavirus [Video]Amazon Employee in Seattle Test Positive for Coronavirus

An Amazon employee who works in its Seattle, Washington office has tested positive for the coronavirus. The company did notify all employees who were in close contact with that person.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 00:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.