Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions 24 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:29s - Published Refugee shelter burns as Greece rolls out new asylum restrictions Blaze at refugee centre on Lesbos amid tense standoff between Turkey and EU over responsibility for migrants.

Recent related news from verified sources Blaze engulfs refugee shelter on Lesbos amid tensions over surge in migration A fire engulfed a refugee shelter on the island of Lesbos Saturday as Greece announced further...

France 24 - Published 23 hours ago







