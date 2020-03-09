Oil prices plunge, world shares trampled

Global  

Oil fell by the most since 1991 on Monday after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia by slashing its selling prices and pledging to unleash its pent-up supply onto a market reeling from falling demand because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Libby Hogan reports.
Recent related news from verified sources

Asian shares slide as coronavirus panic grips, oil prices plunge

Asian shares sank on Monday as panicked investors fled to bonds to hedge the economic shock of the...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •RTTNews


Local energy shares free fall

Local energy shares nosedived by more than 20% following a historic collapse of oil prices amid the...
Bangkok Post - Published


Wall Street Leads Global Share Price Slump

The Dow industrials posted the largest-ever points drop on Thursday. Wall Street led stocks across the globe lower, with traders fretting over the economic impact of the spreading..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published

Stocks Edge Up As China Virus Grows

World stock markets bounced back on Wednesday, even as deaths from China’s new virus rose to 17. Oil prices tumbled as a market surplus forecast alleviated supply concerns. Worries about contagion of..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published

