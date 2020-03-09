Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Seattle streets and buses empty as coronavirus fears kick in

Seattle streets and buses empty as coronavirus fears kick in

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:05s - Published < > Embed
Seattle streets and buses empty as coronavirus fears kick in

Seattle streets and buses empty as coronavirus fears kick in

Seattle streets and buses were almost empty as coronavirus fears kick in as the US reports 22 COVID-19 related deaths.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Seattle streets and buses empty as coronavirus fears kick in

Seattle streets and buses were almost empty as coronavirus fears kick in as the US reports 22 COVID-19 related deaths.

This footage filmed on March 8 shows 5th Avenue almost empty and hardly any passengers on a bus.




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Beijing's central business district desolate as coronavirus fears continue [Video]Beijing's central business district desolate as coronavirus fears continue

Beijing's streets are near enough empty as coronavirus fears force the population to seek refuge in their own homes and avoid going outside.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.