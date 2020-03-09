Global  

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, killing 10

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, killing 10

Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, killing 10

Scores of people under coronavirus quarantine in Quanzhou, China were trapped over the weekend after the hotel they were in suddenly collapsed.
Coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China, killing 10



10 dead after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses

QUANZHOU, CHINA — Scores of people under coronavirus quarantine in Quanzhou, China were trapped over the weekend after the hotel they were in suddenly collapsed, reports the South China Morning..

Ten Dead, 23 Still Trapped Under Rubble Of Collapsed China Hotel

Reuters reports 23 people remain trapped in the rubble of a collapsed hotel in the port city of Quanzhou, China. The hotel was being used to quarantine people under observation for the..

