Liberian airport stepping up measures to prevent coronavirus spread

Liberia's Airport Authority is taking extra precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus after struggling to control the Ebola outbreak in 2014.
Liberia's Airport Authority is taking extra precautionary measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus after struggling to control the Ebola outbreak in 2014.

Staff are seen wearing protective face masks as well as using temperature measuring equipment on March 6.




