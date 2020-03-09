Coronavirus: FTSE 100 falls nearly 9% as global slump triggers oil price war

Global  

The global economc fallout from coronavirus worsened early on Monday, with the FTSE 100 plunging nearly 9% after Saudi Arabia launched an oil price war.View on euronews
