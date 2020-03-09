|
Pa. Coronavirus Cases Up To Six, State Prepared For More Positive Tests
|
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 01:21s - Published < > Embed
Pa. Coronavirus Cases Up To Six, State Prepared For More Positive Tests
The State Department of Health is prepared for more positive Coronavirus tests in the coming weeks, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|Current figures show 80 cases in England, six in Scotland, one in Wales and three in Northern Ireland...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
|Less than a week after confirming Georgia's first two coronavirus cases, Gov. Brian Kemp says the...
bizjournals - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources