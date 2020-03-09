Billy Porter to play genderless Fairy Godparent in new 'Cinderella' now < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:02s - Published Billy Porter to play genderless Fairy Godparent in new 'Cinderella' Porter is slated to play a genderless fairy godparent named "Fab G" in a new 'Cinderella' musical, set to release in 2021.

Tweets about this หนอน RT @theebillyporter: This Cinderella is a classic fairytale for a new generation. To be able to play this genderless, fabulous fairy godmot… 13 minutes ago Jason T. Craine RT @gaytimesmag: “Magic has no gender.” https://t.co/WqNPQnU3Pn 3 hours ago