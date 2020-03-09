Global  

Billy Porter to play genderless Fairy Godparent in new 'Cinderella'

Billy Porter to play genderless Fairy Godparent in new 'Cinderella'

Billy Porter to play genderless Fairy Godparent in new 'Cinderella'

Porter is slated to play a genderless fairy godparent named "Fab G" in a new 'Cinderella' musical, set to release in 2021.
