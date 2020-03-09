Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Meghan, Duchess of Sussex > 'She's beautiful, innit?' - London student charms Meghan during school visit

'She's beautiful, innit?' - London student charms Meghan during school visit

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
'She's beautiful, innit?' - London student charms Meghan during school visit

'She's beautiful, innit?' - London student charms Meghan during school visit

In one of her final appearances as a working member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex invited a student on stage to speak about the value of women during a surprise visit to an east London school on Friday (March 6).
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'She's beautiful, innit?' - London student charms Meghan during school visit

"She really is beautiful, innit?" 16-year-old Aker Okoye teased, as fellow pupils wildly cheered on.

The word "innit" is a British slang term for the phrase "isn't it".

Meghan burst into laughter alongside the student before jokingly wagging her finger at him.

Inside Dagenham's Robert Clack School of Science, Meghan chatted with the pupils about their school assignments and role models.

Her appearance coincided with International Women's Day.

Meghan and Harry decided in January to step back from their royal duties.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) 'She's beautiful, innit?' - London student charms Meghan during school visit: https://t.co/JKu4SBm1J4 #London 3 seconds ago

musicthatulove

Music That You Love RT @skinnergj: 'She's beautiful, innit?': London student charms Meghan during school visit https://t.co/G0o8bHYz6h via @skinnergj 1 hour ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest 'She's beautiful, innit?': London student charms Meghan during school visit https://t.co/G0o8bHYz6h via @skinnergj 1 hour ago

Simplenewsuk

SimpleNews.co.uk &apos;She really is beautiful, innit&apos;: Cheeky student gets a hug from Meghan during surprise visit to east Lon… https://t.co/ScRhVWbpft 5 hours ago

gindygindyj

Gindy 'She really is beautiful, innit': Cheeky student steals kiss from Meghan during surprise visit to east London schoo… https://t.co/HM634WUVPq 22 hours ago

Lisa_Dee_London

Lisa RT @itvnews: 'She really is beautiful, innit.' This is the moment a cheeky student complimented the Duchess of Sussex, receiving roars of… 23 hours ago

szaheer123

Guest Post Expert 🔥'She really is beautiful, innit': Cheeky student steals kiss from Meghan during surprise visit to east London scho… https://t.co/wvXpkDnWh1 1 day ago

internewscast

InterNewsCast 'She really is beautiful, innit': Cheeky student steals kiss from Meghan during surprise visit to east London schoo… https://t.co/Z7eLGErupt 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Meghan: 'She really is beautiful, innit' [Video]Meghan: 'She really is beautiful, innit'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made one of their final official engagements before stepping-back as senior royals.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 01:55Published

'She really is beautiful, innit' [Video]'She really is beautiful, innit'

Essex schoolboy Aker Okoye, 16, told his classmates "She really is beautiful, innit" as he joined the stage with Meghan Markle.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.