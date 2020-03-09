Global  

3 Russians, 1 Ukrainian to face trial for alleged involvement downing of MH17

The trial is opening Monday of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged with multiple counts of murder for their alleged involvement in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17.View on euronews
