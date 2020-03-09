Global  

Medical advisors meet PM ahead of Cobra Meeting

Medical advisors meet PM ahead of Cobra Meeting

Medical advisors meet PM ahead of Cobra Meeting

Chief Medical Officer for England Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance along with Health Secretary Matt Hancock are meeting Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of Monday’s Cobra meeting at 10 Downing Street.

