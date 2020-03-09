11 newborn lambs are dressed in woolly jumpers to keep them warm 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: SWNS STUDIO - Duration: 01:11s - Published 11 newborn lambs are dressed in woolly jumpers to keep them warm The adorable creatures live at Auchingarrich Wildlife Centre, in Comrie, Perth and Kinross, where they sleep in a 'hatchery' in a little pen at night. For the next six to eight weeks the lambs will be bottle fed four times a day by staff at the centre before they are weaned and put back in the field. Owner Maxine Scott, 62, said: "The lambs are taken away from their mum because they are either twins or triplets or she doesn't have enough milk to feed them. "They need to be fed by bottle four times a day. "They have been outside in the sunshine for the first time recently. "The lambs range from three days old to two weeks old so we will bottle feed them for six to eight weeks and then they will be weaned and put back out in the field." The lambs ventured outside for the first time wearing the tiny knitted jumpers, that are different colours and fit over their bodies but do not have sleeves. Maxine added: "It's been really cold recently and we always have a selection of jumpers to put on them every year. "A lady down south knitted them all for us and some of the lambs are starting to grow out of them already." Maxine said the wildlife centre will welcome more lambs in April. She added: "The lambs all have their own personalities and they know your voice before you even open the door. "They are all waiting and baaing for their milk - the noise can get quite loud at times. "We have more lambs to come in April." 0

