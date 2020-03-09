Firefighters rescue suspected coronavirus patients after hotel in southern China collapses

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Firefighters rescue trapped people after a hotel containing suspected coronavirus patients collapsed in southern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Quanzhou in Fujian Province on March 7, shows firemen searching and rescuing trapped people among the debris.

According to reports, Xin Jia Hotel was used as an observation point for the suspected coronavirus patients during the outbreak.

49 people have been found, eight have been killed, one was in good condition and 40 were sent to hospital.

Unfortunately, another two of the 40 people died in hospital.

22 people are still missing.
