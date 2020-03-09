Lil Uzi Vert releases new album 'Eternal Atake' 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:51s - Published Lil Uzi Vert releases new album 'Eternal Atake' Lil Uzi Vert just dropped his long-awaited sophomore studio album 'Eternal Atake'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this We Rep Talent EliXiR Media MIX Spotlights, Lil Uzi Vert Releases Deluxe Edition of Eternal Atake Album: Listen to Eight New Songs https://t.co/93cKWa6ks5 30 minutes ago Rico 🌎☄️®️ After uzi releases this album imma take time to actually let the hype calm down and rate “Luve is rage 2”, “eternal… https://t.co/N3DO3X0rrd 2 hours ago Gary Leonard RT @NME: .@LILUZIVERT's sprawling new record sees him confirm his status as a modern great whose releases act as timestamps for rap. Read t… 11 hours ago NME .@LILUZIVERT's sprawling new record sees him confirm his status as a modern great whose releases act as timestamps… https://t.co/6q1N9g1ujU 12 hours ago trunks.io lil uzi vert releases "eternal atake" on march 6th 2020 his album cover has been popularly connected to the heaven… https://t.co/lQ975JoF5B 14 hours ago king blezay @starboyterri Try to notice you are beginning to loose followers likes and comments eveyday because no one has time… https://t.co/xJFVh0B6Ry 2 days ago StreetsSaluteHipHop New post: Lil Uzi Vert Releases Long Awaited Album "Eternal Atake": Stream | https://t.co/SbkJ0eIItv 2 days ago Eddie B RT @digitalfeedtv: Stream: @LilUziVert Releases Long Awaited Album 'Eternal Atake' https://t.co/hoYIiCWF4a https://t.co/mNUdqgQF2Y 3 days ago