Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > NJ Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out

NJ Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:47s - Published < > Embed
NJ Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out

NJ Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases surged across the Tri-State Area over the weekend.

New York declared a state of emergency, Connecticut announced its first case, and New Jersey is dealing with six.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus patient traveled by train before entering quarantine at home

Coronavirus patient traveled by train before entering quarantine at homeAnyone who was on the same flight or train as the patient is required to enter quarantine...
Jerusalem Post - Published Also reported by •NaturalNews.com


Coronavirus in Arizona: Rep. Paul Gosar to self-quarantine after contact with coronavirus patient

The spread of a highly contagious coronavirus has had wide-ranging global impacts, including in the...
azcentral.com - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostChicago S-TBelfast Telegraph



You Might Like


Tweets about this

NatDuddridgeTV

Natalie Duddridge RT @CBSNewYork: WATCH CBSN NEW YORK: Coronavirus patient speaks out in exclusive interview, more schools closed this week. https://t.co/0PN… 3 minutes ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York WATCH CBSN NEW YORK: Coronavirus patient speaks out in exclusive interview, more schools closed this week.… https://t.co/0fj6otpay2 5 minutes ago

Rosado5264

Maritza Rosado RT @CBSNewYork: EXCLUSIVE: New Jersey's first #coronavirus patient, James Cai, speaks with CBS2 from the hospital. @jennamdeangelis has the… 1 hour ago

BenJeffrey18

Ben Jeffrey CBS New York: First N.J. Coronavirus Patient Speaks To CBS2. https://t.co/VWSd1hpQ42 via @GoogleNews 1 hour ago

CBSNewYork

CBS New York EXCLUSIVE: New Jersey's first #coronavirus patient, James Cai, speaks with CBS2 from the hospital. @jennamdeangelis… https://t.co/tEOByhV62N 1 hour ago

zim_updates

ZimUpdates Watch: Doctor of South Africas First Coronavirus Patient Speaks https://t.co/UXjwlqq6d1 2 hours ago

VOAStevenson

Jim Stevenson 'I'm not patient zero': Malaysia's 26th #coronavirus patient speaks up about new Covid-19 cluster https://t.co/r1zGwB7Q6r @scmpasia 2 hours ago

alex281832

Alex First N.J. Coronavirus Patient Speaks To CBS2 https://t.co/mXWo61l8se via @YouTube 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

New Jersey's First Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out [Video]New Jersey's First Coronavirus Patient Speaks Out

James Cai is warning others to take coronavirus seriously.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:57Published

Family of coronavirus patient breaks quarantine [Video]Family of coronavirus patient breaks quarantine

The father of a woman who has a presumptive-positive case of coronavirus took one of his daughters to a school function on Saturday night.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.