Villagers Believe Dumped Ventriloquist Doll Is Cursed 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:22s - Published Villagers Believe Dumped Ventriloquist Doll Is Cursed Mexican villagers were spooked when they found a human-sized ventriloquist doll they first thought was a dead body and that they then decided was cursed when it would not burn. 0

