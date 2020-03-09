Coronavirus: Let's see how John Oliver reacts on the catchy Vietnamese's corona song

As coronavirus spreads to the US, John Oliver discusses what’s being done to fight the illness, what’s gone wrong, and how to stay safe.

Beside that, while the corona virus is still spreading around the world and make people that scares alot, Vietnamese people have just released a song named "Ghen co Vy" that "co Vy" means "ncovid 19" the corona virus name to help local people know how to wash their hand and do something to prevent corona virus.

With the catchy melody, this song is now spreading even stronger than Corona Virus and being covered by most of the people all over the world and student in American.

Let's enjoy the song and find out why Oliver such being reacted like that.