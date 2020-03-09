Washingtonians May Have To Observe 'Social Distancing' 30 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:37s - Published Washingtonians May Have To Observe 'Social Distancing' Washington State is considering mandatory measures to protect public health in the wake of the coronavirus crisis there. 0

