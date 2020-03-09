Global  

Coronavirus in Italy: 16 million people under forced quarantine

Coronavirus in Italy: 16 million people under forced quarantine

Coronavirus in Italy: 16 million people under forced quarantine

People rushed to escape northern Italy after a draft of the quarantine order was leaked.
COVID-19 deaths nearly triple in Italy as 15 million people placed under forced quarantine

At least 15 million people in Italy have been put under quarantine in an attempt to halt the spread...
Pope Francis gives Sunday prayer via livestream after 16 million placed under quarantine in northern Italy

Pope Francis delivered his Sunday blessing via video to prevent crowds from gathering in Vatican City...
Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike [Video]Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country&apos;s north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases. David Doyle reports.

Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike [Video]Lockdown in Italy's north after coronavirus spike

The Italian government introduced dramatic measures on Sunday, quarantining 16 million people in the country's north, after its biggest one-day spike in coronavirus cases. David Doyle reports.

