Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Google Reveals Most Searched Women

Google Reveals Most Searched Women

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Google Reveals Most Searched Women

Google Reveals Most Searched Women

In honor of International Women's Day, Google revealed the most searched women in various industries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Google Reveals Most Searched-For Women of 2020!

Google just revealed the most-searched women of 2020! The search company revealed the data on Sunday...
Just Jared - Published

International Women's Day: Google celebrates with a Doodle and animated video

Google released trends data also. Some of the most-searched-for women this year are Taylor Swift,...
USATODAY.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

bernadnketsiah

Bernard Nketsiah Google Reveals Most Searched Women https://t.co/NFj5a8kXVY via @YouTube 17 minutes ago

GinaLawriw

Gina Lawriw Google Reveals Most Searched-For Women of 2020! https://t.co/FEeDbX18cc via @JustJared 8 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: Some strong and inspirational female stars are included in the list #IWD2020 https://t.co/9G0sV1ZjuG 9 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada Some strong and inspirational female stars are included in the list #IWD2020 https://t.co/9G0sV1ZjuG 10 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @ETCanada: .@taylorswift13 .@awkwafina and @serenawilliams are among the female stars included in the list #InternationalWomensDay http… 12 hours ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @JustJared: Who is the most Googled woman in music? Find out! https://t.co/WiJSaGshV1 12 hours ago

ETCanada

ET Canada .@taylorswift13 .@awkwafina and @serenawilliams are among the female stars included in the list… https://t.co/3MN40gz6ZV 14 hours ago

HelloNewsSite

Hello News RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #MusicTv #Google Google Reveals Most Searched-For Women of 2020! https://t.co/cUFV4KlbKO 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.