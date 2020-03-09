|
Reporter Update: Local Officials Prepared For More Coronavirus Cases
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:28s
KDKA's Nicole Ford provides the latest on how local officials are preparing for COVID-19.
Coroanvirus School Closings
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grows, more schools and universities are closed across the area. CBS2's John Dias reports.
Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:18Published
