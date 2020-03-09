Reporter Update: Local Officials Prepared For More Coronavirus Cases now < > Embed Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:28s - Published Reporter Update: Local Officials Prepared For More Coronavirus Cases KDKA's Nicole Ford provides the latest on how local officials are preparing for COVID-19.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Liam Elder-Connors RT @SarahJAshworth: Listen live to Weekend All Things Considered on @vprnet at 5pm for a local update followed by an interview with reporte… 14 hours ago Sarah Ashworth Listen live to Weekend All Things Considered on @vprnet at 5pm for a local update followed by an interview with rep… https://t.co/wXP5by1zXF 15 hours ago