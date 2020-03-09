Global  

Legal Advice 3-9-2020

Legal Advice 3-9-2020
Legal Advice 3-9-2020

Your new 60 minutes with 7 o'clock free legal vice.

It is seven vice.

It is 756756-1212 through the bottom of your screen, 756-1212 and put you in touch with elder turley for messy.

Good to see is the insurance companies in middle tennessee getting a workout, tornadoes, absolutes through last week tornadoes are these insurance companies wrote they will have unlimited pockets.

What happens when they get to the bottom of their financial will is its relationship of these different shortcomings have different ratings based on their financial health.

But most of them are plugged into these gigantic conglomerations and they actually have insurance behind insurance behind insurance and so you have the basic insurance policy within that insurance company will use an underwriter in case that get above a certain level and that underwriter will have reinsurance even bond that and so it's very uncommon to see an insurance company actually run out of money if it's properly managed.

Now if you buy all you know a low rate insurance company from from a poorly backed up insurance company and that it has happened in an within their state mechanisms i place to come in behind that and to provide coverage for people who bought insurance and in the insurance company was unable to pay for their love safeguards built into the insurance system a lot of government regulations governing how much money they have to have on hand and things of that nature.

What should we do have a permit.

Something like that happens here.

It already has.

Before probably will get can we do to make our access to the insurance company will be easier maybe do around the hous to make it a little more a little quicker to get everything well but the best thing you can do is to have a good record of everything that you have in your house that needs to be replaced and so you know if you're good at keeping receipts keep things digitally storm in the cloud.

If you have some sort of cloud storage.

You know, a lot of phones come with that now.

Also that you can just take pictures of receipts or take pictures of the actual items in your house and think about the things that are really expensive.

Think about collectibles, firearms is a women things of that nature.

Th cost you hundreds or thousands of dollars but that are not necessarily they don't come up like a car title you know what your automobile does and so those are the things that sometimes or can be a lot of delay over getting those things paid for.

Everybody has a showe curtain but not everybody has a stratocaster beautiful as a serial number you probably all have important absolutely rethink some of them in touch with gary.

The folks at massey and associates.

They're located out of the highway.

Here's information.

The website is massey



