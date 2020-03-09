Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Coronavirus Latest Nationwide

Coronavirus Latest Nationwide

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:56s - Published < > Embed
Coronavirus Latest Nationwide

Coronavirus Latest Nationwide

The death toll in the U-S from the novel coronavirus stands at 24.

Worldwide it's more than 38-hundred.

We're seeing the number of infected Americans increase as the ability to test potential patients grows.

The Trump administration says four million test kits will be available this week.

CBS's Laura Podesta has more.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Fed survey finds coronavirus impacting parts of US economy

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide survey of business conditions has found...
SeattlePI.com - Published

Coronavirus Update: First Infected Person In U.S. Dies, Latest NYC Test Comes Back Negative As City Gets Cleared To Start Local Testing

Coronavirus Update: First Infected Person In U.S. Dies, Latest NYC Test Comes Back Negative As City Gets Cleared To Start Local TestingA test for a New York City resident who had traveled to Italy was negative. To date, there have been...
Gothamist - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Latest Texas Coronavirus News [Video]Latest Texas Coronavirus News

Six public health labs, including ones in Dallas and Fort Worth, are now equipped to perform COVID-19 testing.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:33Published

Coronavirus deaths, cases tick up in the U.S. [Video]Coronavirus deaths, cases tick up in the U.S.

The number of coronavirus deaths on Tuesday ticked up to nine from six a day earlier, all in Washington state, where officials are battling a cluster of cases. The total number of cases nationwide is..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:00Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.