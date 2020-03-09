Global  

Thousands of bats have been terrorising this small Australian town

Small town in North Queensland called Ingham taken over by bats.

Video taken 24th January 2020 Bats have been returning to the old roost in the middle of town, council have been out every morning making lots of noise to drive them out of town.

Living with the bats, you'd have to hold your breath to go outside the stench was unbearable, bat poop on cars frequently, the noise from them screeching.

Disruptions to our emergency rescue helicopter, it would not be able to land due to bats filling the sky near the hospital.

Bats have roosted in the botanical gardens for the last 4 yrs or so but the past 6 months the colony just grew and grew to plaque proportions.

The local state school has cut down trees because the colony got so big they moved into the trees there which is right next to the hospital.

The bats made a huge mess with their poo on footpaths, buildings & cars.

It is so pleasant now they have been moved out of town, now the council just need to keep them there.

Yes definitely under control, council still working to stop bats moving back to the old roost though.




