Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland

Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland

Grand Princess Cruise Ship To Dock Monday In Oakland

The ship has been held off the coast of California since March 4, after a man who&apos;d previously traveled on it died from the virus.
Grand Princess cruise ship set to dock at California port

The Grand Princess cruise ship is set to dock at the Port of Oakland in California. Some 19 crew...
CBS News - Published

Grand Princess cruise ship hit by coronavirus to dock in Oakland


Chicago S-T - Published


Grand Princess cruise ship to disembark in Oakland

The Grand Princess cruise ship currently stranded off the California coast due to a coronavirus outbreak is expected to dock as early as Monday (March 9) at a port in Oakland. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:29Published

Port Of Oakland Set To Receive Coronavirus-Stricken Grand Princess Ship

A cruise ship with more than a dozen presumptive coronavirus cases will dock Monday morning at the Port of Oakland. Betty Yu reports. (3-8-2020)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:18Published

