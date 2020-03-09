Coronavirus makes toilet paper a perfect birthday gift

Global  

SHOWS: SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA (MARCH 7, 2020) (ORIGINALLY RECORDED IN PORTRAIT FORMAT) (TWITTER @TJSPANXX- MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY TWITTER @TJSPANXX/ NO RESALE) 1.

GIRL GIVING PRESENT TO PAULO (PAULO CELEBRATING HIS BIRTHDAY), PAULO AND TRACY JUMPING, PAULO UNPACKING GIFT (TOILET PAPER), PAULO AND GUESTS CHEERING STORY: Paulo, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday (March 7), reacted enthusiastically to a birthday gift, which turned out to be a priceless toilet paper package amid COVID-19 fear-induced panic buying in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.

"The mass shortage we have as a result of the panic buying, it might come in handy" Tracy, who preferred not to reveal her surname, told Reuters.

Toilet paper has emerged as the unlikely No.1 stockpiling target for people across Asia who are worried that the spread of the coronavirus epidemic will lead to supply shortages.

While other household products - including disinfectants, tissues and staples like rice and pasta - have also proved popular, it is the humble toilet roll that has inspired showdowns in supermarket aisles and countless social media memes.

