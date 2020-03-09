Global  

Katy Perry shows off baby bump at cricket concert

Katy Perry shows off baby bump at cricket concertKaty Perry has performed her first show since telling the world she's pregnant.
Katy Perry Flaunts Baby Bump at First Live Performance Since Announcing Pregnancy

Hitting the stage at the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the 'Never Worn...
AceShowbiz - Published

Katy Perry talks about 'friction' with Orlando Bloom

Singer Katy Perry has opened up about "friction" in her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, days...
Mid-Day - Published


Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final [Video]Katy Perry to play first show since pregnancy at Twenty20 final

Pop star Katy Perry on Saturday had a look round the Melbourne Cricket Ground, where she will give her first performance since announcing her pregnancy.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:00Published

Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video [Video]Katy Perry announces pregnancy in new music video

Katy Perry revealed a baby bump in her new music video!

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:33Published

