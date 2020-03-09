Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dolly Parton wants to return to Playboy cover for her 75th birthday

Dolly Parton wants to return to Playboy cover for her 75th birthday

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:31s - Published < > Embed
Dolly Parton wants to return to Playboy cover for her 75th birthday

Dolly Parton wants to return to Playboy cover for her 75th birthday

Dolly Parton is keen to celebrate her 75th birthday on the cover of Playboy magazine.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Dolly Parton says she wants to be on Playboy cover again for 75th birthday: ‘It would be such a hoot'

Dolly Parton has no plans of slowing down. 
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineUSATODAY.comJust Jared



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Dolly Parton wants to pose for Playboy for 75th birthday [Video]Dolly Parton wants to pose for Playboy for 75th birthday

Country music icon Dolly Parton wants to pose on the cover of Playboy magazine again for her 75th birthday next year.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:08Published

Miley Cyrus celebrates Dolly Parton's birthday with hilarious impersonation [Video]Miley Cyrus celebrates Dolly Parton's birthday with hilarious impersonation

Miley Cyrus paid tribute to Dolly Parton on her 74th birthday on Sunday by sharing a hilarious impersonation of the star.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.