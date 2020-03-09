Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Daniel Craig confirms James Bond life is over

Daniel Craig confirms James Bond life is over

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:29s - Published < > Embed
Daniel Craig confirms James Bond life is over

Daniel Craig confirms James Bond life is over

Daniel Craig has confirmed reports he won't be back for a sixth James Bond movie.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Daniel Craig could continue James Bond role after No Time To Die

Daniel Craig could return for a sixth James Bond film following No Time To Die, after reportedly...
Tamworth Herald - Published Also reported by •Zee NewsAceShowbizMid-DayFOXNews.com


Daniel Craig finally gets to let loose at the craps table as James Bond on 'SNL'

James Bond gets to fly around the world and attend cool parties, but rarely does the fictitious spy...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayZee NewsFOXNews.comTamworth Herald



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Barbara Broccoli 'not interested' in female Bond [Video]Barbara Broccoli 'not interested' in female Bond

Barbara Broccoli is "not interested" in a female James Bond but the iconic role could be played by a man "of any colour".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:56Published

Daniel Craig may still play James Bond again after 'No Time to Die' [Video]Daniel Craig may still play James Bond again after 'No Time to Die'

Daniel Craig may still play James Bond again after 'No Time to Die' The forthcoming film - which was pushed back to November - is expected to be the 52-year-old star's fifth and final outing as the..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.