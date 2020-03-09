INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY

Sunday marked international women's day?

And many around the world celebrated women and their achievements made.... the evansville alumni chapter of delta sigma partnered with the evansville african american museum?

Enacting the 1?13 women's suffrage march.... the group left from the civic center?

Marching to the museum.... organizers say this is the 3rd year the museum has partnered with the sorority.... "one of the things that we as an organization.

We stand for sisterhood, scholarship, and service so we decided we need to do the same thing here in evansville indiana and we want people to understand that this is not just a womens movement, this is for allies, and everyone to think about voting and all those things like that.

So that's why were really proud in the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment and so perfect year, perfect day to be doing this so were really excited."

There was also a short monologue at the museum.... after a