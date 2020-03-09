Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY

INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY

Video Credit: WEVV - Published < > Embed
INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAYINTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY

Sunday marked international women's day?

And many around the world celebrated women and their achievements made.... the evansville alumni chapter of delta sigma partnered with the evansville african american museum?

R?

Enacting the 1?13 women's suffrage march.... the group left from the civic center?

Marching to the museum.... organizers say this is the 3rd year the museum has partnered with the sorority.... "one of the things that we as an organization.

We stand for sisterhood, scholarship, and service so we decided we need to do the same thing here in evansville indiana and we want people to understand that this is not just a womens movement, this is for allies, and everyone to think about voting and all those things like that.

So that's why were really proud in the 100 year anniversary of the 19th amendment and so perfect year, perfect day to be doing this so were really excited."

Following the march?

There was also a short monologue at the museum.... after a



Recent related news from verified sources

International Womens' Day: Gender equality still 'frustratingly slow'

International Womens' Day: Gender equality still 'frustratingly slow'On International Women's Day, Gender Tick director Dr Kaisa Wilson discusses gender equality being...
New Zealand Herald - Published

Apple celebrates International Women’s Day with interactive homepage feature

As part of its International Womens Day celebrations, Apple has dedicated its homepage to an...
9to5Mac - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

ratrirahay

ratri RT @aliciavperry: Dedicating my International Womens Day to this fine woman👏 #IWD2020 https://t.co/5izf7cxi3B 2 seconds ago

CCRCPV

Fr BJ Hamilton @ CC International Women’s Day: marking the unremarkable woman – or disappearing her? https://t.co/P5lqqQvnJm #mercatornet 8 seconds ago

KJCherrixx

𝑲𝑱𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒓𝒊𝒙𝒙 🦇ᴷᵉˡˡⁱᵉ ᴾᵘʳᵛᵉˢ🍒 RT @EarthsCoreCo: HAPPY INTERNATIONAL WOMENS DAY🚺 i’ll be suctioning off this flashy ♀️ moonstone i just made!! 👩🏻starting bid is $12 👩🏻s… 9 seconds ago

Sheepeep1

Sheepeep RT @PaladinAmber: To celebrate and give back to all of my baddies out there this International Women's day, @RAZER and I are doing an all-M… 11 seconds ago

qwertyen_

 RT @rdancht: Just wanna share my recent artworks for the International Womens Day hehe #InternationalWomensDay2020 https://t.co/JYy0moafK5 14 seconds ago

John_t59

John Truman RT @spotsrambles72: Go on @redshepherdess https://t.co/Yy4m8JzztV 15 seconds ago

nouziecom

NouZie - See What's Happening in YOUR Community Today is International Women's Day and we’re celebrating our amazing female sta… https://t.co/9iiTitXUGx 17 seconds ago

CHeindorf

Camilla Heindorf RT @ELLEUK: Meghan Markle Makes Surprise Appearance At School For International Women's Day https://t.co/lzWFA8w5I6 17 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Emeli Sandé, Sadiq Khan and George MacKay join other celebrities at March4Women in London [Video]Emeli Sandé, Sadiq Khan and George MacKay join other celebrities at March4Women in London

Singer-songwriter Emeli Sandé, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, and "1917" actor George MacKay were among the celebrities joining the March4Women in central London on International Women's Day (March 8).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:24Published

Women rally outside Mexican embassy in New York to condemn violence suffered by women [Video]Women rally outside Mexican embassy in New York to condemn violence suffered by women

A group of women gathered outside the Mexican embassy on International Women's Day (March 8) to raise awareness and condemn violence suffered by Mexican women.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 01:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.