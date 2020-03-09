Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 > Trial of suspects in downing of MH17 flight opens

Trial of suspects in downing of MH17 flight opens

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:36s - Published < > Embed
Trial of suspects in downing of MH17 flight opens

Trial of suspects in downing of MH17 flight opens

A trial opened in the Netherlands on Monday of three Russians and a Ukrainian over the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 on July 17, 2014.

Lauren Anthony reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Trial of suspects in downing of MH17 flight opens

The trial of four fugitive suspects over the downing of Malaysian Airlines Flight 17 started in Amsterdam on Monday (March 9), more than five years after the plane came down in Ukraine.

Prosecutors say three Russians and a Ukrainian will tried in absentia, charged with murder.

They're accused of helping to arrange the Russian missile system used to shoot down the passenger jet.

The suspects, still at large, are believed to be in Russia.

MH17 was traveling from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur in 2014, when it was hit by a surface-to-air missile.

All 298 passengers and crew were killed.

On Sunday (March 8), some of the victim's families protested outside the Russian embassy in the Hague, and put out empty chairs to represent those who died.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) YOUNGER BROTHER OF MH17 VICTIM, PIET PLOEG, SAYING: "The idea of the action is to make perfectly clear to the Russian state that they have to cooperate with the investigation, you know.

Up till now the Russians have obstructed the investigations or at least they didn't cooperate with the investigation of the joint investigation team." The defendants, Russians Sergey Dubinsky, Oleg Pulatov and Igor Girkin and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko, had senior positions in pro-Russian militias in eastern Ukraine back in 2014.

They are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Girkin has said rebels were not responsible for the plane's downing and declined further comment.

The aircraft's downing led to sanctions against Russia by the European Union, and heightened tensions between Russia and Western powers who blame it for the disaster.



Recent related news from verified sources

Trial of 4 suspects in downing of flight MH17 set to open

SCHIPHOL, Netherlands (AP) — The trial is opening Monday of three Russians and a Ukrainian...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesSBSReuters IndiaBelfast TelegraphReutersFrance 24


Judge says downing of MH17 'almost incomprehensible' as murder trial begins

Three Russians and a Ukrainian went on trial in absentia in the Dutch capital on Monday charged with...
Reuters India - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

rand_robinson

Rand Robinson Tensions with #Russia expected to increase as the trial of 3 Russian nationals and 1 Ukrainian national for the 201… https://t.co/SNU7UfAHDS 1 minute ago

barricko_bama

Metal Dog RT @ABC: Relatives of MH17 crash victims demand answers from Russia on eve of trial. https://t.co/usQLjjK9ux https://t.co/tHiY3SLF0Z 1 minute ago

OneNewsPage_AUS

One News Page (Australia) Trial of suspects in downing of MH17 flight opens: https://t.co/L5aTzcjNMa #MalaysiaAirlines 4 minutes ago

pinapa5

@pinapa RT @CGTNOfficial: Family members of #MH17 victims lined up empty chairs during a protest outside the Russian Embassy in The Hague, Netherla… 5 minutes ago

PolygraphInfo

PolygraphInfo The trial in absentia of four suspects --3 Russian nationals and 1 Ukrainian-- for the downing of Malaysian Airline… https://t.co/L11e155lGZ 6 minutes ago

Horirenitemi1

YINUSA TOHEEB ORIRE (Fortune) RT @trafficbutter: Three Russian nationals will stand trial in the Netherlands alongside one Ukrainian citizen for their role in the 2014 d… 12 minutes ago

_oftoday_

of today MH17 trial continues without suspects Dutch judges ruled today that the trial of four suspects in the downing of M… https://t.co/boBNbV4SLo 14 minutes ago

RobZaagman

Rob Zaagman RT @DutchMFA: Today the #MH17 trial starts, an important step towards truth and justice. Four suspects are being tried for their role in th… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.