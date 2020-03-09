Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Gas prices may dip below $2 in FL amid coronavirus fears

Gas prices may dip below $2 in FL amid coronavirus fears

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:27s - Published < > Embed
Gas prices may dip below $2 in FL amid coronavirus fears

Gas prices may dip below $2 in FL amid coronavirus fears

As coronavirus concerns lead to lower demand for fuel, no one is cutting production.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

'Oil price war,' coronavirus could drive gas prices below $2 gallon

Oil prices are crashing amid billowing fears of the coronavirus in a development that may lead...
USATODAY.com - Published

Global coronavirus fears mean lower gas prices for drivers in the USA

As of Wednesday, the national average gas price sits at $2.41, which is $1.70 less than the highest...
azcentral.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Akshay29959179

notAdoctor RT @PTI_News: #Petrol prices falls below Rs 71-mark for 1st time in 8 months, as India looks set to reap windfall from price war among oil… 17 seconds ago

cindycrum

#WashYourHands! RT @pbpost: 'Oil price war,' coronavirus could drive gas prices below $2 gallon https://t.co/B5SLmagGqK 48 seconds ago

fguzmanon7

Frank Guzman RT @bio561: Coronavirus: Amid global turmoil, gas prices could dip below $2 this week, AAA and OPIS say. https://t.co/pdBa4UFZ9E 1 minute ago

johnjoechad

John Finucane RT @PlanetPonzi: #TRADING HALTED LEVEL 1 - 7% down RULE 4121 - Below Circuit Breakers - L1 7%, L2 13%, L3 20% #Oil Prices #coronavirus #… 2 minutes ago

josephbvarner

Joe Varner RT @nationalpost: Posthaste: Canadian oil prices already below US$28; Canadian Natural, Suncor and Cenovus futures see double-digit decline… 3 minutes ago

gsurdi

Giuseppe Surdi RT @adam_tooze: The depth of the panic in financial markets this am can be measured by fall in US 30-year yield, which dropped below 1% at… 3 minutes ago

emilyh0104

🦋EM⁷~Suga Day💙 RT @UKBTSARMATION: The London ticket prices for @bts_twt's tour are as listed below, the cheapest being about £65 after fees. You cannot ch… 4 minutes ago

pbpost

The Palm Beach Post 'Oil price war,' coronavirus could drive gas prices below $2 gallon https://t.co/B5SLmagGqK 4 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging [Video]Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

Gas prices dip below $2.00 as worries over the coronavirus send oil prices plunging

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:08Published

Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears [Video]Global stocks tumble on oil price shock, recession fears

Global stocks tumbled Monday after a huge slide on oil prices added to fears of a virus-induced recession. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.