'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020)

'Black Widow' Final Trailer (2020)Scarlett Johansson returns as Black Widow in her own Marvel movie
Marvel’s final Black Widow trailer ‘goes back to the beginning’

Polygon - Published

Black Widow trailer: Scarlett Johansson faces off against Taskmaster in final teaser clip

Release of new Marvel film reportedly won't be affected by coronavirus outbreak
Independent - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson In 'Black Widow' Super Bowl Spot [Video]Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson In 'Black Widow' Super Bowl Spot

Florence Pugh, Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour and more star in this spot for 'Black Widow'. A film about Natasha Romanoff in her quests between the films Civil War and Infinity War...

Credit: Movie Trailer News     Duration: 00:31Published

Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer [Video]Black Widow with Scarlett Johansson - Official Super Bowl 2020 Trailer

Check out the official Super Bowl 2020 trailer for Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, Rachel Weisz, William Hurt and Robert Downey Jr.! Release..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 00:30Published

